Everything you need to know small penis syndrome

Small penis syndrome is also known as Micro penile syndrome. People with small penis syndrome do not have an unusually small penis. Instead, they are severely anxious about their penis size. These individuals worry that their penis is too small or that others will judge them for its size.

Some doctors refer to small as penile dysmorphic disorder (PDD).The Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-5) does not list PDD as a separate disorder. Instead, it includes PDD as a variant of body dysmorphic disorder (BDD). BDD is which is a disorder that distorts a person’s perception of their body. BDD can trigger immense anxiety in a person about their appearance.People with PDD feel shame and anxiety about penis size.

Some symptoms of small penis syndrome or PDD include:

Constantly comparing their penis size to that of others, including those in the media

A belief that the penis is unusually small, in spite of evidence to the contrary

Distorted perceptions of penis size

Placing an unusually high value on penis size

Feeling ashamed or embarrassed about penis size

Difficulty having sex with a partner because of anxiety about penis size

Reduced sexual function, including getting an erection or having an orgasm

Some people with small penis syndrome have other symptoms of BDD. These might include:

Obsessive preoccupation with appearance

Repetitive or compulsive behavior relating to appearance, such as grooming or buying clothes

Chronic distress about appearance

Depression or anxiety about appearance

Some treatment options include:

Cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT): This type of therapy helps people understand how their thoughts affect their feelings and behavior, and it can help them find ways to reduce anxiety.

Understanding and addressing triggers. For some, specific triggers — such as pornography or relationship problems — can cause penis size anxiety. Some people can reduce symptoms by identifying their triggers and working to manage them.

Sex therapy or couples counseling. When penis size anxieties affect a person’s relationship or ability to have sex, therapy can help a couple work together to overcome the anxiety.