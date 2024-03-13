Honor unveils MagicBook X14 Pro and X16 Pro 2024 laptops in India: Details

Mumbai: Honor has announced the Honor MagicBook X14 Pro and X16 Pro 2024 laptops in India. Both the laptops will be exclusively available via Amazon. However, the launch date and price of the Honor MagicBook X14 Pro and X16 Pro laptops are yet not revealed by the company.

The Honor MagicBook X14 Pro features a 14-inch display, while the MagicBook X16 Pro, comes with 16-inch display. Both laptops feature Full HD screens with a 16:10 aspect ratio, 300 nits brightness, complete coverage of the sRGB color gamut, and TUV Rheinland Low Blue-Light certification.

The Honor MagicBook X14 Pro and MagicBook X16 Pro are powered by the latest 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H Series Processor. Both laptops also offer dual-mode switching between a 35W Smart mode and a 40W High-powered mode for optimal performance. The laptops comes with a 60Wh battery supporting 65W Type-C fast charging. These laptops can provide up to 11.5 hours of FHD video playback and 10 hours of office use.

The laptops pack Hi-Res tuned stereo speakers and AI noise cancellation for their microphones. It also houses a fingerprint sensor integrated into the power button. As for memory and storage, users will have two RAM options: 8GB or 16GB, along with a single 512GB NVMe SSD storage option.