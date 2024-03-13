IIM Kashipur invites applications for PhD programme 2024: Details

New Delhi: Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kashipur has invited applications for its PhD courses, including Economics, Finance, HR, Public Policy and others. Interested and eligible researchers can visit the official website of the institute to register for the course by March 31, 2024.

Eligibility: Candidates having a master’s degree or equivalent in any discipline with at least 60% marks are eligible to apply.

Five-year integrated Master’s Degree Programme in any discipline with at least 60% marks obtained after completing higher secondary schooling (10+2) or equivalent.

A professional qualification duly recognised by UGC/AICTE/AIU equivalent to a master’s degree (like CA, CS, CMA) with at least 60% marks or equivalent grade point average.

4-year/ 8-semester Bachelor’s degree (BE/ BTech./ BArch) with at least 60% marks or equivalent grade point average.

Fellowship:

The programme also offers a fellowship of Rs 37,000 to Rs 42,000 per month, a contingency grant of Rs 1.25 lakhs, and a conference grant of Rs 3 lakh.

The institute provides a wide range of fruitful areas for specialisation under the PhD program among communication, economics, finance and accounting, IT and systems, marketing, operations management and decision sciences, OB and HR management, strategy, and lastly, public policy.