iQOO launches new gaming smartphone in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: iQOO launched gaming smartphone in India. The handset named ‘iQOO Z9 5G’ is an upgraded model of iQOO Z7 5G launched last year. This is the first smartphone to be launched in this segment with the flagship Sony IMX882 camera.

iQOO Z9 5G has been launched in two storage variants:

8GB RAM + 128GB is priced at Rs 19,999

8GB RAM + 256 GB. Is priced at Rs 21,999

The first sale of the new smartphone will start on March 14 at noon via Amazon, the e-commerce site. Prime users will get additional access to buy this handset a day before the official sale, i.e., March 13. One will get an instant discount of Rs 2,000 on purchasing this phone on ICICI and HDFC Bank cards. Apart from this, a no-cost EMI offer for 3 months will also be given on the purchase of the phone.

iQOO Z9 5G has a 6.67 inch FHD+ AMOLED display, and it is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset. The device comes with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage and for security, it has a side-mounted physical fingerprint sensor for security. The handset will run on Funtouch OS based on Android 14 operating system.

The device will have a 50MP Sony IMX882 camera with OIS and EIS support. Also, it comes with a 2MP Bokeh camera and a 16MP front shooter. The handset is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery with 44W fast charging feature.