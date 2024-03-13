Kerala’s Daily Power Usage Surpasses 100 Million Units

Kerala is facing challenges in meeting the surging demand for power this summer, raising concerns about adequate supply amidst upcoming political campaigns. The state recently surpassed a significant milestone with daily power consumption exceeding 100 million units, highlighting the pressing need for immediate action to ensure power availability in the future. Moreover, a new peak consumption record of 5031 megawatts was set on Monday evening, surpassing the previous high recorded last year.

Typically, Kerala’s daily power consumption remains around 75 million units, but this year, it crossed 90 million units as early as the first week of March due to intense heat since mid-February. To address the escalating demand, the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) has adopted various measures, including purchasing additional power from the real-time and day-ahead energy markets. Furthermore, the KSEB has secured a monthly contract with the power exchange to procure 6.34 million units daily, while also regulating hydel power generation to conserve storage for the upcoming months.

Despite these efforts, challenges loom as the demand is expected to surge further in April and May. KSEB’s transmission and planning director, Saji Poulose, acknowledged the need for additional arrangements to meet the anticipated demand during these months. While the current strategies may suffice for March, proactive measures will be essential to ensure uninterrupted power supply during the hotter months ahead.