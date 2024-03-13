Know how to get in the mood for sex

As per a study, most adults now use sexting-sending or receiving explicit content via smartphones. This ensure sexual satisfaction in their romantic relationships. , According to researchers from Philadelphia-based Drexel University, 8 out of 10 people surveyed online admitted to sexting to their partners or friends.

The study found that greater levels of sexting were associated with greater sexual satisfaction, especially for those in a relationship. Participants who identified as single had significantly lower overall scores for sexual satisfaction.

The survey also found that people who sexted more saw the behaviour as more fun and carefree and had higher beliefs that sexting was expected in their relationships.

Researchers surveyed 870 participants from the US in the age group 18 to 82 to assess sexting behaviours, sexting motives and relationship and sexual satisfaction. The researchers found that 88 percent of participants reported ever having sexted and 82 percent reported they had sexted in the past year. Nearly 75 percent said they sexted in the context of a committed relationship and 43 percent said they sexted as part of a casual relationship.