Low intensity earthquake hits Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: A low intensity earthquake measuring 3.6 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck Madhya Pradesh at 8.02 pm. According to the National Centre for Seismology, earthquake’s epicentre was located at coordinates 22.10 latitude and 73.53 longitude. The depth of the earthquake was 5 km.

Earlier on Tuesday, an earthquake of magnitude 4.2 jolted the Andaman Islands. According to the National Center for Seismology data, the epicentre of the quake was found to be at latitude 10.06 and longitude 95.00 at a depth of 67 km.

The National Center for Seismology (NCS) serves as the central authority under the Government of India responsible for overseeing and tracking earthquake occurrences within the nation. Operating a sophisticated National Seismological Network comprising 160 stations equipped with advanced technology, strategically positioned nationwide, the NCS diligently observes seismic activity throughout the country, maintaining continuous surveillance around the clock.