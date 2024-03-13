Meta Platforms Inc. initiates legal proceedings against its former Vice President of Infrastructure

Meta Platforms Inc., the parent company of Facebook, has initiated legal proceedings against its former Vice President of Infrastructure, Dipinder Singh Khurana. The company accuses Khurana of violating its trust by allegedly taking confidential documents before joining a “stealth” AI cloud computing startup.

The lawsuit, filed on February 29 in a California state court, alleges that Khurana, who served at Meta for 12 years, breached his contract and engaged in what Meta describes as “brazenly disloyal” behavior.

According to Meta, Khurana transferred a substantial amount of proprietary, confidential, and non-public documents related to Meta’s business operations and personnel to his personal Google Drive and Dropbox accounts just before leaving the company.

The lawsuit further claims that Khurana’s actions resulted in at least eight employees, identified in the stolen documents, leaving Meta to join Khurana’s new venture.

Meta condemns Khurana’s behavior, stating that it shows a clear disregard for his contractual and legal obligations.

A Meta spokesperson emphasized the company’s commitment to safeguarding confidential business and employee information, underscoring Meta’s serious approach to addressing the misconduct.

This legal action against Khurana reflects a broader trend among major tech companies to protect their intellectual property rights.

Earlier this month, Google engineer Linwei Ding was indicted for allegedly stealing over 500 confidential files containing AI trade secrets from the company.