National Highway Authority of India revises list of FASTag issuers: Full list of authorised banks

New Delhi: The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has released revised list of FASTag issuing NBFCs and banks. The revised list was released as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) ordered the closure of Paytm Payments Bank owing to non-compliance and supervisory concerns. Earlier, the NHAI removed Paytm Payments Bank Ltd (PPBL) from its list of of FASTag issuing NBFCs and banks.

There are 39 banks and NBFCs on the updated lists that are qualified to provide FASTags to car owners.

‘Seamless travel with fastagofficial! Get your FASTag today from authorized banks and experience a smoother journey on the National Highways. Visit https://fastag.ihmcl.com or https://netc.org.in/request-for-netc-fastag to know more!,’ the official account of NHAI posted on X (FormerlyTwitter).

The NBFCs and banks listed on the revised list of FASTag issuers approved by the NHAI are: Airtel Payments Bank, Allahabad Bank, Bandhan Bank, Bank of Baroda, Central Bank of India, City Union Bank Ltd, AU Small Finance Bank, Axis Bank Ltd, Bank of Maharashtra, Canara Bank, Cosmos Bank, Equitas Small Finance Bank, Federal Bank, Fino Payment Bank, Dombivli Nagari Sahakari Bank, HDFC Bank, IDBI Bank, IDFC First Bank, ICICI Bank, Indian Bank, IndusInd Bank, Karnataka Bank, Karur Vysya Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, J&K Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Nagpur Nagarik Sahakari Bank Ltd, Punjab Maharashtra Bank, LivQuik Technology Pvt Ltd, Punjab National Bank, Saraswat Bank, State Bank of India, Syndicate Bank, South Indian Bank, The Jalgaon People’s Co-op Bank, UCO Bank, Union Bank of India, Thrissur District Cooperative Bank, and Yes Bank.