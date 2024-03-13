NEET MDS Exam: No Test Centers in Himachal, Northeast States

Several dental students preparing for the post-graduate entrance examination are facing significant challenges due to the lack of test centers. The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has reduced the number of centers from 76 in 2023 to 56 this year. Additionally, no centers have been allotted in Northeast states, Himachal Pradesh, and Union Territories like Kashmir, Chandigarh, and Puducherry.

This shortage of test centers has forced many students to travel long distances to take the exam. For example, a dental intern from Tripura mentioned having to choose Bengaluru as the only available center, despite residing in the Northeast. The lack of nearby centers has resulted in considerable travel distances, adding stress and financial burden to students already under pressure to prepare for the exam.

Students from other regions, such as Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, are also facing similar challenges. They express frustration over the inconvenience of traveling far from their hometowns for the exam, especially considering the limited time available for preparation. Despite these difficulties, there seems to be no immediate solution, as the issue falls outside the purview of the Dental Council of India, according to its Secretary Vikas Chawda.