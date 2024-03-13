No Smoking Day 2024: Know the health risks of secondhand smoke

Everybody knows that smoking is injurious to health. Every year March 13 is observed as ‘No Smoking Day’. It is observed to remind people of adverse implications of smoking on the human body. Smoking Day originated on Ash Wednesday in 1984. Since then, it has been observed annually on the second Wednesday of March.

Secondhand smoke, also known as passive smoking, is the unintentional inhalation of smoke from burning tobacco products such as cigarettes, cigars, or pipes. It causes lung cancer in non-smokers and increases the risk of coronary heart disease.

Worldwide, second-hand smoke causes an estimated 600 000 premature deaths a year, the majority (64%) among women. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), tobacco claims over 8 million lives every year, with approximately 1.3 million of those deaths being non-smokers exposed to secondhand smoke.

Health Risks of Secondhand Smoke:

Exposure to secondhand smoke can lead to coronary heart disease, stroke, and lung cancer in non-smokers.

Secondhand smoke affects both smokers and non-smokers, increasing the risk of lung cancer and coronary heart disease.

Exposure to secondhand smoke can also result in cardiovascular diseases like high blood pressure, arteriosclerosis, heart attack, or stroke.

Additionally, secondhand smoke can exacerbate lung conditions such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma, as well as impact reproductive health.

In children, exposure to secondhand smoke can cause frequent coughing, sneezing, shortness of breath, and other respiratory issues.