PM Modi inaugurates construction of three semiconductor plants

PM Narendra Modi emphasized India’s commitment to becoming a semiconductor manufacturing hub during a virtual address on Wednesday. He commemorated the laying of the foundation stone for three semiconductor facilities, collectively worth around Rs 1.25 lakh crore, with two located in Gujarat and one in Assam. Modi hailed the occasion as a significant step towards a promising future, highlighting the importance of self-reliance and modernization through ‘Made in India’ semiconductor chips.

Asserting India’s ability to fulfill its commitments, Modi stressed the role of democracy in delivering on promises. He contrasted this with the alleged corruption scandals of previous administrations, which failed to prioritize investment in semiconductor development. Modi’s remarks underscored the government’s determination to propel India’s semiconductor industry forward, emphasizing the transformative potential of such initiatives.

The three projects unveiled encompass India’s first Fab facility in Dholera, Gujarat, along with Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facilities in Sanand, Gujarat, and Morigaon, Assam. These initiatives mark a significant leap towards bolstering India’s semiconductor ecosystem and fostering technological advancement across regions.