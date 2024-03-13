Public sector bank introduces special fixed deposit scheme with attractive rates: Details

Mumbai: Leading public sector bank in the country, Bank of Baroda has introduced the BOB Earth Green Term Deposit Scheme. The new fixed deposit scheme has launched to gather funds for eco-friendly projects. Both existing and new customers can open a Green Deposit at any Bank of Baroda branch in India.

, ‘The Bank has taken great strides in embedding sustainability into its operations, including our approach to risk management, governance, social responsibility, and environmental impact. The launch of the Bob Earth Green Term Deposit Scheme offers depositors the dual benefits of stable & secure financial returns and the opportunity to contribute to a greener planet. As one of India’s leading banks, Bank of Baroda is committed to furthering its ESG mandate and enhancing its green financing portfolio,’ said Debadatta Chand, Managing Director & CEO, of Bank of Baroda.

The bob Earth Green Term Deposits offer depositors the opportunity to earn attractive interest rates on a range of tenors and participate in India’s transition to a green and sustainable economy. The bank offers interest rates up to 7.15% p.a. Eligible investors include the general public, resident Indians, NRIs, and high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) for the BOB Earth Green Term Deposit scheme.

Tenors, Amount:

Rs 5,000 to Below Rs 2 Crore

Interest Rates:

1 year i.e. 12 months 6.75

1.5 years i.e. 18 Months 6.75

777 days 7.15

1111 days 6.40

1717 days 6.40

2201 days 6.40