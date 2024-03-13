Ram Mandir Trust: Average daily visitors reach 150,000

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir, on average, receives between one to one-and-a-half lakh pilgrims daily, operating for Darshan from 6:30 am to 9:30 pm, according to information provided by the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra on Wednesday. Given the high influx of visitors, the Ram Mandir Trust has issued an advisory to ensure a smooth pilgrimage experience. The Trust emphasized a straightforward process from entry to exit post-Darshan, with devotees typically spending 60 to 75 minutes for a serene viewing of Ram Lalla. To facilitate this, visitors are advised to leave personal belongings like mobile phones, footwear, and purses outside the Mandir premises and refrain from bringing flowers, garlands, or prasad.

Additionally, the Trust outlined the process for obtaining entry passes for specific rituals such as Mangala Aarti, Shringar Aarti, and Shayan Aarti, which are available free of charge through the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust’s website. Devotees are required to provide personal information like name, age, Aadhar card, mobile number, and city. It was emphasized that there is no provision for special Darshan through payment or special passes, and any such claims should be treated as fraudulent. Furthermore, the Trust mentioned the availability of wheelchairs within the temple premises for elderly and differently-abled visitors, provided free of rental charge, with a nominal fee to be given to the assisting volunteer.