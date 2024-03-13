Ramadan 2024: Gulf country bans movement of trucks on some roads: Details

Muscat: The Directorate General of Traffic in Oman has banned movement of trucks in some roads in the country during the holy month of Ramadan. The decision was taken to avoid traffic congestion during the holy month of Ramadan.

As per the order, movement of trucks will be restricted from Sunday to Thursday from 6:30 am to 4:00 pm, and on Saturday from 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm in several roads in the Sultanate of Oman.

Also Read: Public sector bank introduces special fixed deposit scheme with attractive rates: Details

The movement of trucks is forbidden during the Holy Month of Ramadan as follows :

1. Sunday to Thursday : from 6:30 – 9:30 and 12:00 – 16:00 .

2. Saturday : from 18:00 – 22:00.

On the roads mentioned below : –

1. Main roads in Muscat Governorate .

2. Al Dhakhiliyah Road ( Muscat – Bidbid Bridge ) .

3. Al Batinah Highway ( Muscat – Shinas ). ”

Royal Oman Police urges all truck drivers to comply with the above mentioned instructions for public safety.