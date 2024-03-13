Researchers find a 4,000-year-old lipstick believed to be the world’s oldest known lipstick

In a remarkable revelation, researchers have recently stumbled upon a 4,000-year-old lipstick, believed to be the oldest known lipstick or lip paint in the world. The lipstick was contained within a small, intricately designed stone vial, filled with a rich red paste, and was unearthed in southeastern Iran.

Massimo Vidale, one of the lead researchers involved in the study, explained to ABC News, “We hypothesize a lip paint, rather than a solid lipstick because we have no certain idea about the original consistency or fluidity of the cosmetic substance.”

The discovery of this ancient lipstick took place in 2001 when researchers unearthed ancient graveyards following a flood in southeastern Iran. The artifact, dating back to the Bronze Age between 1936 B.C. and 1687 B.C., was documented in a study published in the journal Scientific Reports in February.

The flooding in 2001, which occurred in the Halil River Valley, led to the emergence of ancient ruins belonging to the Bronze Age Marhasi civilization. This civilization is believed to have thrived alongside Mesopotamia and was composed of influential individuals.

The ancient lipstick vial, along with other artifacts such as jewelry, weapons, and finely crafted ceramics, was recovered by Iranian authorities after being looted from the ruins and subsequently sold in antique markets.

Researchers stated in the study, “A small chlorite vial, discovered among numerous artifacts looted and recovered in the Jiroft region of Kerman province, contains a deep red cosmetic preparation that is likely a lip-coloring paint or paste.”

Before being analyzed, the vial was housed as part of the collection at the Jiroft Archaeological Museum in Iran. It was later examined by researchers from the University of Padua in Italy, the University of Tehran in Iran, and the International Association for Mediterranean and Oriental Studies in Rome.