Retail inflation in India touch 4-month low in February

New Delhi: Annual retail inflation in India eased to a 4-month low of 5.09 per cent in February . It was at5.10 per cent in January.

The inflation rate has stayed within the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) tolerance range of 2-6 per cent. Compared to the previous month’s decrease of -0.11 per cent, the inflation rate rose to 0.16 per cent in the latest period, on a sequential basis.

Core inflation, which strips out volatile food and energy prices, came at 3.3% against 3.6% in January, the lowest since 2012. There was a sharp decline in cooking oil prices during February which came down by as much as 11.67 per cent. The price rise in spices slowed to 13.51 per cent compared to 16.36 per cent in January. Meanwhile, vegetable prices shot up by as much as 30.25 per cent in January while pulses turned costlier by 18.9 per cent. The prices of cereals went up by 7.6 per cent.

Wholesale Price Index (WPI) is a measure of the average change in the price of goods at a wholesale level or in the wholesale market. Consumer Price Index (CPI) is a price index that calculates price changes of goods and services that a consumer has to pay in the retail market. The monetary police of Reserve Bank of India is made after reviewing the CPI.