Stock Market: Indian equity indices end lower

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended on a weak note on today amid selling across the sectors. BSE Sensex ended at 72,761.89, down 906.07 points or 1.23 percent. NSE Nifty settled at 21,997.70, down 338.00 points or 1.51 percen

About 290 shares advanced, 3202 shares declined, and 38 shares remained unchanged. Top gainers were ITC, UltraTech Cement, HCL Technologies, Kotak Mahindra Bank and ICICI Bank. Top losers included Adani Enterprises, Coal India, Adani Ports, Power Grid Corporation and NTPC.

All sectoral indices ended lower, with Realty, Media, PSU Bank, Telecom, Power, Oil & Gas, Metals down 4-6 percent. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices down 4-5 percent. Nifty Midcap 100 lost 2,115.45 points or 4.40% to settle at 45,971.40.