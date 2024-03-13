Sumeet Vyas joins SonyLIV for ‘Raat Jawaan Hai’

SonyLIV has revealed its latest offering, “Raat Jawaan Hai,” a show directed by actor Sumeet Vyas. Set to explore themes of friendship, parenthood, and modern challenges, the series has commenced production and will star Barun Sobti, Anjali Anand, and Priya Bapat in pivotal roles.

This marks Vyas’ debut as a full-fledged series director, known for his notable roles in “Permanent Roommates,” “Tripling,” and “Veere Di Wedding.” Prior to this, he has directed the short film “Haircut” (2014) and the miniseries “Tankesh Diaries” (2023).

Speaking about the show, Vyas highlighted its focus on defying conventional notions about parenting, emphasizing the story’s celebration of friendship and individuality even after embracing parenthood. He expressed enthusiasm about working with the talented cast, praising their infectious energy and camaraderie on set. “Raat Jawaan Hai” is being produced by Yamini Pictures Private Limited, promising an engaging narrative and vibrant performances.