Union government issues warning for Google Chrome users: Details

New Delhi: The Indian government has issued a security warning for people using Google Chrome. The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has issued the warning.

Multiple vulnerabilities have been reported in Google Chrome, which could be exploited by a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code or cause a Denial of Service (DoS) condition on the targeted system,’ said the latest security bulletin from the CERT-In.

As per the bulletin, people using Chrome versions prior to the latest version on Windows and Linux machines are at risk. Here are the exact details shared by the security agency:

Google Chrome versions prior to 122.0.6261.111/.112 for Windows and Mac

Google Chrome versions prior to 122.0.6261.111 for Linux

‘These vulnerabilities exist in Google Chrome due to Use-after-free error within the FedCM component;Out of bounds memory access and inappropriate implementation in V8. A remote attacker could exploit these vulnerabilities by sending a specially crafted web page on the targeted system. Successful exploitation of these vulnerabilities could allow a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code or cause a DoS condition on the targeted system,’ said the authority.

The best way to avoid falling prey to the new security threat is to update the Chrome browser on your Windows PC to the latest version. Users must download the latest available software update for Google Chrome on whichever platform they are on. You can do this by heading over to the three-dot menu on Chrome – Settings – About – Update Chrome. Google has listed the security fixes that come with the stable channel update.

Steps to manually update Google Chrome to the latest version:

To update Google Chrome, open the browser on your desktop and click on the three vertical dots that appear on the top right of the screen, next to your profile picture.

In the drop-down menu that appears, tap on ‘Help’ and click on ‘About Google Chrome’.

On the ‘About Chrome’, Google Chrome will check for the newest version and install it automatically.

Once done, click the ‘Relaunch’ button and you are good to go.