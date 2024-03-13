Vivo launches Y03: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Vivo Y03 was launched in Indonesia. It succeeds the Vivo Y02, which was unveiled in December 2022 in India. The new phone comes with several upgrades, however, the company has yet to confirm if it will see an India launch.

Offered in Gem Green and Space Black (translated from Indonesian) colours, the Vivo Y03 starts at IDR 1,299,000 (roughly Rs. 6,900) for the 4GB + 64GB variant, while the higher 4GB + 128GB option is listed at IDR 1,499,000 (roughly Rs. 8,000).

The Vivo Y03 sports a 6.56-inch LCD HD+ (1,612 x 720 pixels) LCD screen with up to 90Hz refresh rate and 269ppi pixel density. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC paired with a Mali-G52 MP2 GPU and 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM, which is virtually expandable up to 4GB. The phone also comes with up to 128GB of eMMC 5.1 inbuilt storage. It ships with Android 14-based FuntouchOS 14.

The Vivo Y03 carries a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a QVGA camera alongside an LED flash unit at the back. The front camera uses a 5-megapixel sensor. The Vivo Y03 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 15W wired charging via a USB Type-C port. It also supports 4G LTE, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and QZSS connectivity. It comes with a 3.5mm audio jack and an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance as well.