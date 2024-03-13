X bans over 5 lakh accounts in India in February

Mumbai: Elon Musk-owned X (formerly Twitter) banned more than 5 lakh accounts in India in last month. The micro-blogging site has banned a record 5,06,173 accounts in India between January 26 and February 25. The main reasons behind banning these accounts were child sexual exploitation and non-consensual nudity. These accounts were actively promoting these activities.

In addition to this, the micro-blogging platform also took down 1,982 accounts for promoting terrorism on its platform in the country. In total, the company banned 5,08,155 accounts in the reporting period in the country.

X had received 14,421 complaints from users in India in the same time frame through its grievance redressal mechanisms. In addition, X processed 41 grievances which were appealing account suspensions.

‘We overturned 1 of these account suspensions after reviewing the specifics of the situation. The remaining reported accounts remain suspended. We received 71 requests related to general questions about accounts during this reporting period,’ said the company.

Most complaints from India were about ban evasion (7,510), followed by promoting suicide or self-harm (3,785), hateful conduct (1,395), and abuse/harassment (746).

The company has previously banned 2,31,215 accounts in India between December 26 and January 25. The micro-blogging platform also took down 1,945 accounts for promoting terrorism on its platform in the country.

According to the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, all digital and social media platforms working in India and having a cluster of more than 50 lakh customers must release a monthly compliance. The compliance report should provide the details of customer complaints received by the firms and the actions taken by the team against such reports.