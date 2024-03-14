2 kids among 4 killed in fire in residential building

New Delhi: In a tragic incident, 2 children and a married couple died due to suffocation after a massive fire broke out in a residential building. The fire accident took place in the Shastri Nagar area of Delhi’s Shahdara in the early hours of Thursday. The victims have been identified as Manoj (30), his wife Suman (28) and 2 girls aged 5 and 3 years.

‘We received a call at around 5:20 am about a major fire at Shastri Nagar, near Geeta Colony. We informed the Delhi Fire Services immediately. A police team, four fire tenders, ambulances and PCR vans were rushed to the spot. .. We got information from the hospital that four people — two children and a married couple — died due to suffocation. Further investigation is on,’ said police.

The building where the fire broke out has four floors and there is a car-parking facility on the ground floor. According to police, the fire started from the parking lot and the smoke engulfed the entire building.