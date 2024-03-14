7 times one should avoid sex

An active sex life is essential for having a happy and healthy relationship. However, there are certain circumstances when it is always a better and safer to say no to having sex. Here are seven valid reasons not to have sex.

Your instincts or gut feeling flashes warning signs: If your instincts or gut feeling say to you to not to have sex then avoid it. It is always best to trust your instincts and just say no.

He refuses to wear a condom: Having unprotected sex can put you at the risk of contracting several sexually transmitted diseases (STD). It is a much wiser decision to say no .

You are just not in the mood: There will be some days when you are just tired, preoccupied or simply feeling bloated and unwell. In that case if your partner initiates having sex, it is completely fine to refuse and just explain your situation

You use sex to avoid confrontation with your partner: If you realise you have fallen into a pattern of using sex to avoid having the talk with him/her, now is a good time to break free from that pattern. Instead, say no to having sex for a while until you have had a healthy discussion and resolved the issues that were previously being ignored.

Your partner suggests a sexual activity that makes you uncomfortable: If you find yourself in a situation where your partner wants to try a new sex position or a form of sexual activity that makes you cringe, communicating your discomfort is a must.

Your partner is trying to trick you into having a child: Sex can be withdrawn only after you find out about your partner s intentions, it is another reason not to have unprotected sex.

You initiate sex in hopes that s/he will develop feelings for you: While you may have developed strong feelings for someone which are not being reciprocated, initiating or having sex with him/her will in no way guarantee a deeper bond. Also, here is another reason not to have sex.