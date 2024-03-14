Accused in Drug Smuggling Case Found Dead in Palakkad Excise Office

In Palakkad, an individual named Shojo John, who was implicated in a smuggling case, was discovered dead in the lock-up within the excise office premises. John had reportedly hanged himself, with the excise team having previously apprehended him for the alleged smuggling of two kilograms of hashish oil.

Following the tragic incident, the Deputy Commissioner of Excise confirmed the initiation of an investigation into the matter. He stated that CCTV footage capturing the accused’s act of hanging had been obtained, revealing that the incident occurred at 7 am within the lock-up area.

Meanwhile, the deceased’s wife, Jyothi, has expressed doubts regarding the nature of her husband’s demise, rejecting the notion of suicide and suggesting foul play. She questioned the plausibility of John taking such drastic measures within a busy office environment where other officers were present. The family awaits the post-mortem report to shed light on the circumstances surrounding Shojo’s death. After completing the necessary procedures, including an inquest, authorities announced plans to transfer the deceased’s body to the Palakkad District Hospital Mortuary for further examination.