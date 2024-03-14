Air carrier announces 23kg extra baggage allowance from UAE: Details

Dubai: The Philippine Airlines (PAL) announced 23kg extra baggage allowance for passengers. Travellers flying to Manila from Dubai will get this extra baggage allowance during the holy month of Ramadan.

The special offer applies to those who are booking their trips or travelling from March 12 to April 3, 2024. It will be valid for both one-way and roundtrip flights.

PAL passengers can usually check in 2 pieces of luggage weighing 23kg each. With the promo, they will be allowed to carry a third piece at 23kg. This means a traveller will have a total of 69kg baggage allowance.

The promo is supposed to reflect on PAL’s website, however, if it’s not showing up, travellers may call the airline’s Dubai office at 04 3166632.