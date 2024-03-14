All England Open 2024: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty enter second round

London: In badminton, India’s star players Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty started their All England Open 2024 campaign with a win in the opening round. The Indian men’s doubles pair defeated Indonesian pair of Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan by ‘21-18, 21-14’. The world’s number one pair, Chirag and Satwik will take on Muhammad Shohibul Fikri and Bagas Maulana in the second round.

The Indian duo will be eyeing to become the first Indian doubles pair to win the All-England Open title. They had earlier won the French Open 2024 title.

Also Read; India’s vegetable oil import fell in February

Meanwhile, Lakshya Sen beat Danish badminton player Magnus Johannesen by ‘21-14, 21-14’ in men’s singles. Sen will face Anders Antonsen in the second round.

In the women’s doubles category, Tanisha Castro and Ashwini Ponnappa defeated Yeung Nga Ting and Yeung Pui Lam of Hong Kong China by ‘21-13, 21-18’. The Indian duo will face China’s Zhang Shuxian and Zheng Yu in the pre-quarterfinals.

However, Rutaparna and Swetaparna Panda moved out of the tournament after losing to Japan’s Rin Iwanaga and Kie Nakanishi. India’s Priyanshu Rajawat suffered a defeat against Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo of Indonesia by ‘21-19, 11-21, 21-9’.