Another woman accuses director Roman Polanski of raping her as a minor in 1970s

Filmmaker Roman Polanski finds himself embroiled in ongoing legal troubles, as actress Charlotte Lewis accuses him of sexual assault. While Polanski faces trial for Lewis’s allegations, another woman has come forward with her own accusations of sexual assault, alleging that Polanski raped her when she was a minor in 1973.

Scheduled for trial next year in the United States, Polanski concurrently faces trial in France for Charlotte Lewis’s case. The addition of the new sexual assault charge will necessitate Polanski’s appearance in the US on August 4, 2025.

Recently served with legal papers at his Paris residence by a process server, Polanski received an August 2025 trial date from a Los Angeles Superior Court judge on March 8. Notorious for evading American justice four decades ago, Polanski’s history suggests he may attempt to avoid this trial as well. The attorney representing the woman identified as Jane Doe expressed intentions to depose Polanski, while acknowledging the potential for a settlement before the 2025 trial.

In the new sexual assault lawsuit, Jane Doe alleges that Polanski provided her with tequila before raping her at his Los Angeles home in 1973. According to her account, she pleaded with him to stop as he forcibly removed her clothing and assaulted her, resulting in significant physical and emotional distress.

Polanski’s attorney maintains his client’s innocence, vehemently denying all allegations. He asserts that the appropriate venue for adjudicating these claims is the courtroom, reiterating Polanski’s position to contest the charges against him.