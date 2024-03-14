Bazball : Ravi Ashwin shares his thoughts on why a process that he thinks has a future, failed in India this time

Bazball, England’s preferred cricketing style, faced significant setbacks following their 1-4 series defeat against India on Indian soil. Despite securing a victory in the first Test held in Hyderabad, Captain Ben Stokes and his English team succumbed to defeat in the subsequent four matches, ultimately conceding the five-match series. This outcome prompted widespread scrutiny of their ultra-attacking approach.

Ravi Ashwin, a key figure in India’s resounding victory, shared his insights into why England’s aggressive strategy, which he believes holds promise, faltered in India this time around. During the home series against England, Ashwin achieved several milestones, including playing his 100th Test match in Dharamsala and claiming his 500th Test wicket, making him the second Indian after Anil Kumble to achieve this feat.

In a discussion on his YouTube channel, Ashwin delved into the reasons behind the failure of Bazball in India. While acknowledging that England’s innovative approach exerted considerable pressure on India throughout the series, Ashwin attributed India’s success in crossing the finish line on four out of five occasions to their ability to maintain the right balance as a team.

Despite England’s aggressive tactics, Ashwin pointed out a specific instance from the final Test in Dharamsala to illustrate where their approach went awry and how it impacted their performance and the outcome of the match. He highlighted Zak Crawley’s dismissal in the first innings as a pivotal moment, emphasizing the effectiveness of Kuldeep Yadav’s delivery and how it exploited a vulnerability in Crawley’s batting technique, ultimately leading to his downfall.

Ashwin emphasized that England’s approach did not suddenly alter the length of their deliveries but rather showcased India’s astute game plan and execution, which capitalized on the opposition’s weaknesses to secure victory.