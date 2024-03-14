BJP and LJP Reach Seat-Sharing Agreement for Lok Sabha Elections

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has concluded a seat-sharing arrangement with Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) ahead of the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. This agreement was reached subsequent to a meeting between Chirag and BJP president J.P. Nadda in New Delhi.

Chirag announced the agreement in a post on social media, stating, “As a member of the NDA, today in a meeting with BJP national president J P Nadda ji, we have together finalised the seat sharing in Bihar for the ensuing Lok Sabha polls.” Further details of the agreement are expected to be disclosed at a later time, according to his statement.

Speaking to the press, Chirag affirmed that the allocation of Lok Sabha constituencies among the NDA allies in Bihar has been settled and will soon be formally unveiled. He expressed contentment with the outcome, stating, “All my concerns have been addressed by the BJP. I am satisfied.”