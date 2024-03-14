Brazil is planning to expand its agricultural exports to India and Africa

Amid stalled trade discussions between the Mercosur bloc and the European Union (EU), Brazil is strategizing to broaden its agricultural exports to India and Africa.

As reported by Bloomberg, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has shown a keen interest in tapping into these markets, signaling a shift towards diversification in light of the impasse in EU trade talks.

Agriculture Minister Carlos Favaro has unveiled plans for a significant trade expedition to India, involving more than 300 entrepreneurs, tentatively scheduled for the middle of the year.

Focusing on the Indian Market

Brazil’s initiative to enhance relations with India stems from the latter’s increasing demand for a variety of agricultural products, encompassing fruits, juices, coffee, and black beans.

Minister Favaro highlighted the potential for expanded trade ties between the two nations, emphasizing India’s growing appetite for Brazilian agricultural commodities.

This strategic move follows President Lula’s diplomatic engagements in India and Ethiopia, where discussions with African Union leaders have paved the way for heightened trade prospects with the continent.

Exploring Opportunities in Africa

Building upon President Lula’s diplomatic initiatives in Africa, particularly in Egypt and Ethiopia, Brazil is eyeing prospects to bolster exports of meat and grains to the continent.

Minister Favaro underscored the importance of leveraging diplomatic relations to facilitate trade missions, aligning with President Lula’s directives to explore and penetrate new markets in Africa.