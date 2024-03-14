Commodity Market: Gold prices edge higher marginally

Mumbai: Sovereign gold price edged higher marginally in Kerala. Sovereign gold is priced at Rs 48,480, up by Rs 200 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 6060, up by Rs 25. Yesterday, yellow metal prices declined by Rs 320 per 8 gram and Rs 40 per 1 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs 65,807, down by Rs 90 or 0.14%. They opened today at lifetime highs of 66,356 per 10 gram. Silver futures were trading at Rs 75,229, up 59 or 0.08%. Silver is currently trading at a three-month high. On Wednesday, gold futures closed the session at Rs 65851, down Rs 46 or 0.07% while silver futures settled at Rs 75,249, up by Rs 1,399 or 1.89%.

Also Read: Union government blocks 18 OTT platforms, 19 websites, 10 apps, and 57 social media handles: Details

In global markets, price of spot gold was flat at $2,173.89 per ounce. U.S. gold futures dipped 0.1% to $2,178.20. Price of spot platinum rose 0.4% to $942.05 per ounce, palladium gained 0.1% to $1,060.25 and silver was steady at $25.05, after hitting a more than four-month high earlier in the session

The holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.21% to 816.86 tonnes on Wednesday from 815.13 tonnes on Tuesday.