Complete List: Centre Bans 18 OTT Platforms

“The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, part of the central government, has imposed a ban on 18 OTT platforms for disseminating ‘obscene and vulgar’ as well as pornographic content despite prior warnings. Among the banned platforms are Uncut Adda, Dreams Films, and Prime Play.”

“Additionally, the ministry has disabled access to 19 websites, 10 apps, and 57 social media accounts associated with these platforms. The decision was made due to the discovery of a substantial amount of content that was deemed obscene, vulgar, and derogatory towards women.”

“The banned OTT platforms, which include Dreams Films, Voovi, and Yessma, were found to be in violation of various legal statutes including Sections 67 and 67A of the Information Technology Act and Section 292 of the Indian Penal Code. The ban was implemented following consultations with relevant government departments, domain experts, and advocates for women’s and children’s rights.”