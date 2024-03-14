Europe’s aviation regulatory body signals that it could suspend its approval of Boeing’s jet production if necessary

Amid escalating safety apprehensions surrounding Boeing’s aircraft manufacturing, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), Europe’s aviation regulatory body, has indicated its potential willingness to suspend its indirect endorsement of Boeing’s jet production if deemed necessary. Luc Tytgat, serving as the acting executive director of EASA, articulated the agency’s commitment to upholding aircraft safety amidst Boeing’s ongoing safety predicament.

In an interview with Reuters, Tytgat conveyed the agency’s position, stating, “If need be, yes,” when queried about EASA’s readiness to cease recognizing US production safety approvals for Boeing aircraft.

Tytgat’s comments shed light on the strains encountered in international collaboration governing the global production of airplanes, particularly in light of Boeing’s persisting safety crisis. The longstanding transatlantic agreement between the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and EASA, which reciprocally acknowledge each other’s safety endorsements, faces scrutiny as concerns escalate regarding Boeing’s factory quality control.

Recent incidents, such as a mid-air door plug detachment observed on an Alaska Air Boeing 737 MAX 9 jet, highlight the challenges confronting international aviation authorities in maintaining confidence in Boeing’s manufacturing processes and ensuring the safety of aircraft passengers and crew members.