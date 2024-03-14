Farmers chant slogans against govt at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan

Large numbers of farmers assembled at Delhi’s Ramlila Ground on Thursday for a “Kisan Mazdoor Mahapanchayat” organized to protest against the BJP-led Centre’s agricultural policies. Spearheaded by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farmer organizations, the gathering aims to pass a resolution intensifying the fight against the government’s farming sector regulations, particularly in response to the repealed agriculture laws.

Amid slogans raised against the Centre, Delhi Police issued a traffic advisory urging commuters to avoid central Delhi roads due to the farmers’ assembly. Additionally, security measures have been heightened, with increased deployment of paramilitary personnel at Delhi’s borders, as farmers were instructed not to bring tractor-trolleys to the capital and to adhere to a limit of 5,000 attendees at the event held at Ramlila Maidan.