Film Critics Guild Of India honors the best of films, web and short films in 2023 at the Critics Choice Awards 2024

Tuesday night sparkled with the glitz of the Critics Choice Awards 2024, where the Film Critics Guild Of India lauded the cream of the crop in films, web series, and short films from 2023. The ceremony, held in Mumbai, celebrated outstanding contributions across various languages and states in Indian cinema.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s “12th Fail” clinched the coveted Best Film award, with its lead actor Vikrant Massey also securing the Best Actor accolade. Shefali Shah took home the Best Actress trophy for “Three Of Us,” while the film’s director, Avinash Arun, earned recognition for Best Cinematography.

A galaxy of stars graced the event, including Vidya Balan, Anil Kapoor, Karan Johar, Kiran Rao, Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha, and Prosenjit Chatterjee, among others. Veteran luminaries Meenakshi Sheshadri and Moushumi Chatterjee added a touch of nostalgia to the evening.

In the realm of web series, Barun Sobti’s “Kohrra” clinched the title of Best Series, with Suvinder Vicky earning the Best Actor award. Vikramaditya Motwane’s direction in “Jubilee” was lauded with the Best Director accolade.

Turning to shorts, Reema Maya’s “Nocturnal Burger” stood out, securing the Best Short Film prize.

The complete roster of winners at the Critics Choice Awards 2024 includes:

Short Films:

– Best Short Film: “Nocturnal Burger”

– Best Director: Reema Maya for “Nocturnal Burger”

– Best Actor: Sanjay Mishra for “Giddh (The Scavenger)”

– Best Actress: Millo Sunka for “Nocturnal Burger”

– Best Writing: Ashok Sankhla and Manish Saini for “Giddh (The Scavenger)”

– Best Cinematography: Jigmet Wangchuk for “Last Days of Summer”

Web Series:

– Best Series: “Kohrra”

– Best Direction: Vikramaditya Motwane for “Jubilee”

– Best Writing: Gunjit Chopra, Diggi Sisodia, and Sudip Sharma for “Kohrra”

– Best Actor: Savinderpal Vicky for “Kohrra”

– Best Actress: Rajshri Deshpande for “Trial by Fire”

– Best Supporting Actor: Sidhant Gupta for “Jubilee”

– Best Supporting Actress: Amruta Subhash for “Lust Stories season 2: The Mirror”

Features:

– Best Film: “12th Fail”

– Best Direction: PS Vinothraj for “Koozhangal [Pebbles]”

– Best Writing: Devashish Makhija for “Joram”

– Best Editing: Abhro Banerjee for “Joram”

– Best Cinematography: Avinash Arun for “Three of Us”

– Best Actor: Vikrant Massey for “12th Fail”

– Best Actress: Shefali Shah for “Three of Us”

– Best Supporting Actor: Jaideep Ahlawat for “Jaane Jaan”

– Best Supporting Actress: Deepti Naval for “Goldfish”

– Gender Sensitivity: “Fire in the Mountains”