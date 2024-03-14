Financial Crisis Leads to Medicine Shortage at Kozhikode Medical College

Kozhikode Medical College is grappling with a severe shortage of medication attributed to financial difficulties. This shortage is affecting various patients, including those battling cancer, who now have to rely on private pharmacies for their medical needs. The root cause of this crisis lies in the halt of medicine supplies by companies due to outstanding payments.

To address this pressing issue, the district collector has called for an emergency meeting aimed at finding a solution. The immediate plan involves engaging in discussions with suppliers to negotiate a resolution to the payment concerns.

The looming threat of a suspension in supply services underscores the urgency of resolving the financial woes plaguing Kozhikode Medical College. Clearing the outstanding dues is crucial to ensuring uninterrupted healthcare services, particularly for patients requiring critical treatments such as heart surgeries, highlighting the necessity for swift action to mitigate the current crisis.