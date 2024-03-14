Five College Students Arrested for Online Bike Theft

The Jharkhand police apprehended five college students accused of operating a bike-theft syndicate, reportedly learning their criminal skills online. Suraj Kumar, a student at Marwari College in Ranchi and a native of Bihar, confessed to acquiring theft techniques through YouTube tutorials. He then recruited accomplices and trained them in executing bike thefts within the city.

Authorities discovered forged documents, counterfeit number plates, and tools for bike theft at their rented residence in Ranchi. Among the arrested individuals were Kaushalendra Kumar from Nalanda, Taufiq Alam from Ramgarh, and Bittu Kumar and Aditya Sharma from Chutiya in Ranchi. The group managed to steal several bikes before their apprehension.

Suraj Kumar’s method involved bypassing key-switch mechanisms by connecting wires, a skill he learned online. Forming a syndicate with fellow college students, they operated for quick financial gains. The arrests highlight a concerning trend of youths turning to online platforms to learn and commit criminal activities, echoing a similar incident involving ATM fraud in December last year.