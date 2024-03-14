Follow these simple tips to have standing sex

Standing sex refers to the act of having sex while at least one partner is fully (or partially) standing upright. There are many variations of standing sex, depending on height, flexibility, and setting.

Following these simple tips will help you achieve deep penetration while having standing sex:

Your partner needs to be of the same height: If your partner is taller than you then having sex standing up will be extremely difficult. On the other hand, if both of you are the same height, then you should definitely give standing sex a try.

Use your bathroom or kitchen counter: You can use your kitchen or bathroom counter for standing sex. You can sit on the edge of the counter while your partner stands and enters you. This position is ideal if your partner is overweight and it also allows eye contact and a passionate make-out session during sex.

Lean against a wall: In this position when you are leaning against a wall. You can make it easier for him by simply squatting down a little until your pelvis is aligned with his.

Lift or wrap one leg around him: Stand next to a chair or table and place one leg on it so he can enter you easily. You could also try wrapping one leg around your partner and use your hand to direct his penis in the right direction.

Go for doggy style: Another variation of the standing sex position is to do it doggy style. You can face a table and lie down on the edge of it while pushing your buttocks out and your partner can enter you from behind. Once you both get used to it, you can simply place your hands on the table for support while standing as he penetrates you.