Forex Market: Indian rupee falls against US dollar in early trade

Mumbai: The Indian rupee depreciated against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday. The negative trend in domestic equities, strengthening of the US dollar, sustained foreign fund outflows, and elevated crude oil prices in the international market influenced investors’ sentiments.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the Indian rupee opened at 82.84 against the US dollar and touched an early low of 82.86 in initial trade, registering a fall of 5 paise over its previous close. On Wednesday, the Indian rupee had settled at 82.81 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was at 102.85, higher by 0.06 per cent. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the Indian capital markets on Wednesday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 4,595.06 crore.