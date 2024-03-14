Former President Pratibha Patil admitted to a hospital in Maharashtra’s Pune city

Former President Pratibha Patil has been hospitalized in Pune, Maharashtra, due to fever and a chest infection, with hospital officials confirming her stable condition on Thursday, March 14, 2024.

Ms. Patil, aged 89, was admitted to Bharati Hospital in Pune on Wednesday, March 13, 2024.

“A senior official from the hospital stated, ‘Former President Pratibha Patil was admitted to the hospital last night. She is experiencing fever along with a chest infection. Her health condition is stable. She is currently receiving treatment and is under close monitoring.'”

Patil, the first woman to hold the presidency in India, served as the country’s President from 2007 to 2012.