Gunmen who kidnapped nearly 287 school children in Nigeria makes a ransom demand for 1 billion naira

Gunmen who abducted nearly 287 school children in Nigeria last Thursday (Mar 14) have demanded a ransom of 1 billion naira ($621,848) and threatened to kill all the students if their demands are not met, according to a member of the local community speaking to CNN on Wednesday (Mar 13).

A resident of Kuriga village in Kaduna state, Aminu Jibril, revealed that he received a call from an undisclosed number on Tuesday afternoon at approximately 12:16 PM, during which the kidnappers demanded the hefty ransom for the safe return of the students. The ultimatum provided by the abductors is set for three weeks or 20 days from the date of the kidnapping, after which they have threatened to execute all the captives if the government fails to comply with their demands. The kidnapping took place on March 7.

Jibril further informed CNN that the gunmen justified their actions as retaliation against the government and security agencies for the alleged killing of their fellow gang members.

According to Jibril, members of the Kuriga community suspect that the kidnappers obtained his contact information from the head of the school’s junior secondary section, who was also abducted by the same group.

This harrowing situation underscores the ongoing threat posed by armed groups in Nigeria, particularly in regions like Kaduna state, where such incidents have become increasingly common. The safety and well-being of the abducted school children hang precariously in the balance, as negotiations between the authorities and the kidnappers remain unresolved.