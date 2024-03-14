Home Ministry to Establish Helpline for CAA Citizenship Seekers

Following the launch of a dedicated portal, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) unveiled plans on Wednesday to introduce a toll-free helpline aimed at assisting applicants seeking citizenship under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). As per an announcement on social media platform ‘X’, applicants will be able to avail themselves of free calls from anywhere in India to obtain information regarding the law. The helpline is expected to operate from 8 am to 8 pm and will address queries related to the CAA.

The MHA spokesperson highlighted that the helpline initiative aims to provide support to individuals navigating the process of acquiring Indian citizenship under the CAA-2019. The toll-free number is poised to offer assistance and clarification regarding the provisions of the law, ensuring accessibility for applicants across the nation. This development follows the notification of rules for CAA-19 implementation by the MHA on March 11, ushering in provisions for refugees from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan belonging to specified religious communities to acquire Indian citizenship.

The enactment of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019 in Parliament in December 2019 has set the stage for eligible refugees, including Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Christians, and Parsis, to pursue Indian citizenship without the requirement of possessing valid passports from their countries of origin or Indian visas.