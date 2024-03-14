How to embrace menopause with confidence and dismantle stigmas

Among various obstacles, the biological clock stands out as a significant hindrance to women’s career advancement. In addition to contending with sexism, unequal pay, gender biases, limited promotional opportunities, and other forms of workplace inequality, women often find themselves battling these challenges. However, in their pursuit of maintaining respectable career trajectories, women frequently prioritize their professional aspirations over their health, which can deteriorate over time.

One prominent health concern that arises is menopause, a natural stage characterized by the decline in reproductive hormones that typically occurs in a woman’s 40s or 50s. Menopause signifies the cessation of menstrual cycles, marking the end of a woman’s reproductive years. Medically, menopause is diagnosed after a woman has experienced 12 consecutive months without menstruation. Despite being a natural phenomenon, the physical and psychological symptoms associated with menopause, such as hot flashes, can disrupt sleep patterns, reduce energy levels, and adversely affect emotional well-being.