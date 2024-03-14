Iranian woman without hijab gets into scuffle with cleric for clicking her picture

An Iranian woman engaged in a heated dispute with a cleric who photographed her without wearing the hijab. The altercation between the woman and the cleric was captured on video and subsequently shared on social media platforms, rapidly gaining widespread attention.

The incident unfolded at a clinic in Qom, where the woman had visited with her infant. Upon noticing the cleric photographing her due to her uncovered head, she expressed her displeasure and demanded that the images be deleted.

Despite her request, the cleric adamantly refused to comply, leading to a contentious exchange between the two parties. In Iran, the mandatory wearing of the headscarf, or hijab, in public spaces has been enforced since the 1979 revolution.

Following the dissemination of the viral video depicting the altercation, Iranian authorities took action by arresting four individuals suspected of providing the footage to a foreign-based broadcasting network. The footage of the confrontation, which occurred in Qom, a prominent Shiite clerical hub in Iran, was aired on Iran International, a London-based news channel perceived by the Iranian government as an adversarial media outlet.