J&K’s electoral gender ratio increases from 945 to 954 women in 2024

The gender ratio of the electorate in Jammu & Kashmir has shown improvement, rising from 945 women voters per 1,000 men in 2019 to 954 in 2024, according to data from the Election Commission of India (ECI). In 16 assembly constituencies, the gender ratio has evened out between men and women over the same five-year period. The ECI’s summary revision of electoral rolls for the 2024 Lok Sabha Election revealed that approximately 1.35 lakh women voters have been added, with the total number of female electorates aged 18-19 (first-time voters) reaching 1.56 lakh. Overall, there are 3.4 lakh first-time voters listed in the electoral rolls for this age group.

Further details from the ECI data indicate that 2.31 lakh first-time voters (aged 18-19) were added during the summary revisions for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Jammu & Kashmir, along with 52,500 individuals in the age group of 20-29 years. Additionally, 25,500 advance applications were received from persons between the ages of 17 and 18 years. Overall, Jammu & Kashmir boasts a total of 86.9 lakh eligible voters, comprising 44.54 lakh males, 42.55 lakh females, and 158 transgender individuals. There are also 67,400 people with disabilities, 77,290 very senior citizens, and 2,886 centenarians, while the number of service electorates stands at 76,800.

For the Lok Sabha elections this year, the ECI has planned 11,629 polling stations, with 2,322 in urban areas. On average, each of these polling stations is expected to cater to 742 voters. Notably, 93 polling stations have been designated to be managed exclusively by all-women polling personnel, as per the ECI’s plans.