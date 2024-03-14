Kerala to lodge another appeal against CAA in SC

Kerala plans to once again approach the Supreme Court to challenge the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), asserting that the amendment violates key provisions of the Indian Constitution, including Articles 14, 21, and 25. The state government seeks to obtain a directive from the apex court instructing the central government to revoke the notification related to the CAA.

The decision to pursue legal action against the Citizenship Act was made by the Kerala state cabinet following the recent issuance of the CAA notification by the central government. The cabinet has tasked the Advocate General with initiating necessary legal proceedings, including consultations with constitutional experts, to address the matter.

Kerala had previously taken a similar stance against the CAA, becoming the first state to challenge the legislation in August 2020 through an original suit filed under Article 131 of the Constitution. The recent notification by the central government outlines the rules for implementing the CAA, which aims to provide Indian citizenship to persecuted minority migrants from neighboring countries who arrived in India before December 31, 2014.