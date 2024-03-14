Kerala’s Gyanesh Kumar, Punjab’s Balwinder Sandhu named Election Commissioners

The selection committee led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi appointed Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Sandhu as the new Election Commissioners for the Election Commission of India during a meeting on Thursday. The decision follows vacancies created by the resignation of Arun Goel and the retirement of Anup Chandra Pandey.

Gyanesh Kumar, a retired IAS officer from the Kerala Cadre, previously served as the head of the Kashmir Division of the Ministry of Home Affairs. He played a significant role in overseeing the abrogation of Article 370. The appointment of the two new Election Commissioners took place at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, with Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Choudhary also in attendance.

The appointments mark the first under a new law empowering the selection panel, chaired by the Prime Minister, to appoint Election Commissioners. Previously, Election Commissioners were appointed by the President based on government recommendations. This change in the appointment process was introduced through recent legislation, altering the traditional procedure outlined in Article 324, Clause 2 of the Constitution.