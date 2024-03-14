Landslide strikes a wealthy neighbourhood in Los Angeles reducing a house to a jumble of lumber

During the early hours of Wednesday (Mar 13), a landslide struck a prosperous neighborhood in Los Angeles, reducing a house to a chaotic heap of timber. The residence, which was undergoing renovation, was left in ruins, with a significant portion of its roof collapsed. However, it wasn’t the sole property impacted; several others suffered substantial damage as well.

The landslide occurred shortly before 3 am in the Sherman Oaks area, situated approximately 19 km (12 miles) northwest of downtown Los Angeles, as reported by The Guardian. Aerial footage captured by news helicopters vividly portrayed the scale of devastation inflicted by the landslide. The force of the landslide was so intense that it reportedly dislodged the pool and deck from one house, while leaving another residence’s pool precariously perched on the edge of a substantial fissure.

Regarding casualties, an initial search yielded no victims. However, as a precautionary measure, some residents from one of the affected houses were evacuated, according to statements from the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Although the exact cause of the landslide remains uncertain, speculation points to the series of heavy winter storms that have saturated the ground in Southern California as a potential contributing factor.

This incident follows a similar occurrence in February, where a mudslide in the Beverly Crest neighborhood of Los Angeles resulted in several cars being buried under mud. These events underscore the vulnerability of certain regions to natural disasters and highlight the importance of proactive measures to mitigate risks and safeguard communities.