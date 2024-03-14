Lenovo launches Legion Tab: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Lenovo Legion Tab was unveiled. The tablet will be available in several markets across the world soon. The tablet is offered in a single colour option and one RAM and storage configuration.

Offered in a Storm Grey colour, the Lenovo Legion Tab is priced at EUR 599 for the sole 12GB + 256GB option. The tablet is confirmed to be available for purchase in several markets in the EMEA (Europe, the Middle East, and Africa) region starting this month. It is also confirmed to launch in select Asian markets but details and launch timeline have not been revealed.

The Lenovo Legion Tab sports an 8.8-inch QHD+ (3,200 x 1,800 pixels) screen with up to 144Hz refresh rate, paired with Lenovo’s PureSight gaming display technology.

Powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, the Lenovo Legion Tab is paired with 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage that is extendable via an external microSD card up to 1TB. It ships with Android 13-based UI or above.

The dual rear camera unit of the Lenovo Legion Tab includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel macros shooter. The front camera comes with an 8-megapixel sensor. It is backed by a 6,550mAh battery with support for up to 45W wired Quick Charge 3.03 technology.

The Lenovo Legion Tab comes equipped with three cooling modes – Beast Mode, Balanced Mode, and and an Energy Saving Mod. The tablet also features the Legion ColdFront Vapour thermal. It supports USB Type-C, Bluetooth 5.3, and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity and houses a DisplayPort 1.4 that allows users to connect external displays with the device.